Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Zebpay, Huobi and Upbit. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $209,042.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00288744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.78 or 0.02664233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,169,080 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitbns, Bitrue, Binance, WazirX, BITBOX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Zebpay, Upbit, IDEX, CoinBene and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

