NULS Trading Up 16.4% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $24.23 million and $20.33 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00110383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00448193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00245685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051360 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.