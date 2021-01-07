Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.25. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,600,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

