NuShares Trading Up 272.1% This Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, NuShares has traded 272.1% higher against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $3,436.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007907 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,850,910,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,809,126 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

