NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Down 6.1%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $56.21. 1,524,895 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,302,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUVA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Get NuVasive alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 217.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.