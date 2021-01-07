Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 54,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 66,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

