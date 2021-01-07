Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.88

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and traded as high as $15.07. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 113,955 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 79.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth $83,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

