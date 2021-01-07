Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.88

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and traded as high as $15.07. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 113,955 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPXX)
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
