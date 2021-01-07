NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$1.20 at Canaccord Genuity

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVA. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Firstegy cut NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.20.

NVA stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$105.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

