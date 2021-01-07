NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Price Up 10.2%

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares rose 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.97 and last traded at $91.67. Approximately 139,647 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 101,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

