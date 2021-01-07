nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

NVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

