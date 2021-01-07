Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Up 17.9%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shot up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $1.65. 78,234,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 29,573,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nxt-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

