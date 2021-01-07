nYFI Reaches Market Capitalization of $533,251.74 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One nYFI token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, nYFI has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. nYFI has a total market cap of $533,251.74 and $112,138.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00112936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00462572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00227523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00055995 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

