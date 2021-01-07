Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Trading 9.4% Higher

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) traded up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.79. 184,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 147,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of $215.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 972.39% and a negative net margin of 14,341.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 496,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 74,138 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

