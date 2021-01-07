Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $27.07 or 0.00068667 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Obyte has a market cap of $20.40 million and $61,336.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Obyte has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Obyte

GBYTE is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

