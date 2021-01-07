OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Stock Price Up 12.7%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) shares rose 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

OERLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

