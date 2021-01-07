Ocean Protocol Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001057 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $168.04 million and approximately $43.22 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00446997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00233900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051272 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol's official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol's official website is oceanprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

