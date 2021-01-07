Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 7.3%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.80. 30,023,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 72,173,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCGN. BidaskClub upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.80.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $453.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 964.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.