ODEM (ODE) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. ODEM has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $2,685.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One ODEM token can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00292154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.51 or 0.02734166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

