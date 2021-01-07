ODUWA (OWC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20,125.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 73.2% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $20,125.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,275.67 or 0.99933770 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016887 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00060964 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.