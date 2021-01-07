Odyssey (OCN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $241,029.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00111492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00468946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00049420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00225565 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.