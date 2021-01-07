Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 34.9% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $821,399.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,229.91 or 0.99512905 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00015997 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001968 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00051000 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.