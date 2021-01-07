OG Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.71 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One OG Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00009330 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00025372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00110914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00462565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00222823 BTC.

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

OG Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

