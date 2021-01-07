OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

