OIN Finance (OIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $280,325.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 79.7% higher against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $302,111.02 and approximately $280,325.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00025372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00110914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00462565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00222823 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

