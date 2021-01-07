Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.62.

ODFL opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average is $191.82. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after acquiring an additional 111,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 233,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

