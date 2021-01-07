Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Republic International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ORI stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,694 shares of company stock worth $62,193. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

