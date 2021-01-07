Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,402 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,008,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,100,000 after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 274,125 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

OLLI opened at $90.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

