Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Up 5%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s share price shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.81. 637,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 705,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMER. Maxim Group upped their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Omeros alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $974.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,994 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Omeros by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 67,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.