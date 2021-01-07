Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.75. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Omni-Lite Industries Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 24.34%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

