Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.10. Omnitek Engineering shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 119,150 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

