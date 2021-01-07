On.Live (ONL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $107.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One On.Live token can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. On.Live has a market cap of $253,197.16 and approximately $107.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00282060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.43 or 0.02734361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012496 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

