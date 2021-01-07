On.Live Price Reaches $0.0131 on Exchanges (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. On.Live has a total market cap of $284,030.57 and $3.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00317388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.47 or 0.02848952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The official website for On.Live is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.