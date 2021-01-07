OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Trading 5.7% Higher

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.35. 103,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 131,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $216,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,279 shares of company stock worth $680,066. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

