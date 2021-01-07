OneLedger (OLT) Trading Up 26.8% This Week

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinEx and Bilaxy. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $98,832.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00307281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.31 or 0.02817645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,847,065 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit, UEX, LATOKEN, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

