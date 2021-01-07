Ontology Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $248.34 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001454 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $451.65 million and $248.34 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016412 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007547 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002580 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003644 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

