Opacity Price Reaches $0.0136 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 47% against the dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $11,202.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00110909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00450836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00229224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

