Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) Company Profile (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka property that comprises 39 mineral claims covering an area of 1266 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the McWatters property that includes 12 mineral claims covering an area of 404.17 hectares located near Rouyn Noranda, Quebec.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.