Oppenheimer Weighs in on CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CyberArk Software in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. BidaskClub lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

CYBR opened at $144.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,069.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $167.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 734,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

