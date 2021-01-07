Opus (OPT) Price Up 33.5% This Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opus has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $158,597.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00301142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.02 or 0.02750239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

