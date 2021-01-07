Orbit Chain (ORC) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.43 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $40.71 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00299280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,098.01 or 0.02773021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain is a token. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

