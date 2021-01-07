Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Up 33.3%

Shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.88. 13,681,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 8,317,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $151,000. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Orbital Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OEG)
Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.
