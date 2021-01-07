Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $569,129.44 and $69.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,235.11 or 1.00133496 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016885 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00269285 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00466553 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00140508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002076 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

