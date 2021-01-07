Orchid (OXT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.32 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $97.05 million and $27.32 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00282217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00028504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.94 or 0.02658465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012605 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.