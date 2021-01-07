Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Organogenesis traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.84. 737,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 766,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In other news, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 42,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 20,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220 in the last 90 days. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.