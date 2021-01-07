Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Down 6.6%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 523,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 391,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Organovo Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

