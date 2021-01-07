Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT) was down 12.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35). Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.60. The company has a market cap of £2.70 million and a PE ratio of 135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT)

Orient Telecoms Plc provides managed telecommunications services in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company offers broadband, dedicated internet access, wireless, IP Transit, IPLC, leased line, SD-WAN, satellite, private area network, and voice and VOIP solutions; application and security products, such as firewall, antivirus, endpoint security, MS 365, and SIEM services; web and email hosting, and cloud storage and security services; and water drone, smart street light, and hyper health services.

