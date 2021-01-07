Origin Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 564.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 565.4% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00446997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00233900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051272 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

