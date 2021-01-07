Origo (OGO) Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Origo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. Origo has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $616,829.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origo has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00311110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.65 or 0.02754436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

Origo (OGO) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.