Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORN. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.42. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $164.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $189.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.83 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. Analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Orion Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Orion Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 140,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

