Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) (LON:OIG) Trading Up 1.2%

Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) (LON:OIG) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and last traded at GBX 1,346.50 ($17.59). Approximately 8,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 19,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,330 ($17.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of £191.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,233.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,069.55.

About Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) (LON:OIG)

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to generate consistently high absolute returns, whilst maintaining a low level of risk for shareholders. The Company principally invests in small and mid-size quoted and unquoted companies in the United Kingdom and the United States.

